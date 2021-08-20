Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE CRS opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

