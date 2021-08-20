Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.20

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

