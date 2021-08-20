CashBet Coin (CBC) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $7.50 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

