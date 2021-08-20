Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.