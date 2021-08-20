Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 100,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00.

GNK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 277,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $8,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

