Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company has a market cap of C$19.17 billion and a PE ratio of 215.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.96. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

