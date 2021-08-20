CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,788 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,684.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $354,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE CNP opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.