Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post $722.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

CENTA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 164,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,910. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

