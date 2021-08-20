Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $43.06. 4,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,032. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.