Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Reaches $92.82 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $92.82 million and $1.33 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00848449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00049076 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.