Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $66.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.