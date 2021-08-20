CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of CF stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 392,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

