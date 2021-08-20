ChartEx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48,439.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $366,286.97 and $48,439.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

