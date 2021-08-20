Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

