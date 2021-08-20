Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

