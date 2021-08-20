Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,529,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,575.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

