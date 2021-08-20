Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $13.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.88. 6,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.