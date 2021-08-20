Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 695,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $147,232,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Shares of V traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 368,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.69. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

