Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 181.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,946,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 786.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $548,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.36. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,662. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

