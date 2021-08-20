Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. 71,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,486. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $602.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $642.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

