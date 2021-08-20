Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 459,822 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.94.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.