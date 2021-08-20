China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $106.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.