China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,401,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 21,983,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,399.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of EGRNF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. China Evergrande Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

