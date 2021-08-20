Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

