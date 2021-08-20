Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Buys $82,180.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KDNY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

