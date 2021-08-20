Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $11,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

ASPN opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

