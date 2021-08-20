Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,110 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

