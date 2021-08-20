Choate Investment Advisors Has $229,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,546.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $212.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

