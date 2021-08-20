Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $133.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

