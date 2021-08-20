Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $90.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

