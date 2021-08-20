Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $22.54 Average PT from Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

CHYHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

