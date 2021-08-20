Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.77. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.