Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 6974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,931,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

