CIBC Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.22.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$59.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$62.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

