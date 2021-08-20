Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 87,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 748,565 shares.The stock last traded at $55.09 and had previously closed at $54.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Get Ciena alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.