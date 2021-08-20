Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $148.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.