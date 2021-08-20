Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LON:CINE traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.66 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,294. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £860.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.83.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

