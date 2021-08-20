Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.