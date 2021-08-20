Citadel Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Usio worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Usio by 122.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,244 shares of company stock worth $382,426. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

