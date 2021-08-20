Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 145,287 China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in China Xiangtai Food by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in China Xiangtai Food by 1,528.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLIN stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

