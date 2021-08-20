Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Socket Mobile worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Socket Mobile by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

