Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 463,146 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 630,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $10.85 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

