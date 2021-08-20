Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genfit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genfit by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Genfit by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 251,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $3.76 on Friday. Genfit SA has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

