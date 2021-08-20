Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 149,190 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.02% of Fabrinet worth $36,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $14,010,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

