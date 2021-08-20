Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $38.73 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,607 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $38,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

SO stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.25. 286,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

