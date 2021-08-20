Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $56.41 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,749 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.87. 25,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,597. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.