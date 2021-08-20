Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 106,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

