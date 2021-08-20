Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 34,055 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,055 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $30,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.92. 19,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.