Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,776 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.95. 454,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,537,369 shares of company stock worth $880,289,206 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.