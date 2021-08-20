Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

